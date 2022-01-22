PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PureCycle Technologies LLC holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies LLC, formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition I Co., is based in ORLANDO, Fla. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCT. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.82.

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

