Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Lifted by Analyst

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chemed in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:CHE opened at $470.55 on Friday. Chemed has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $500.70 and its 200-day moving average is $478.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Chemed by 307.1% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 10.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 40.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

