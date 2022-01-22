Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of MMX opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $648.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

