Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Cut by Analyst

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.69. State Street has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $84,750,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

