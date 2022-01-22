Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Increased by Wedbush

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 124.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 347,938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,023,000 after buying an additional 345,164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 305,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,269,000 after buying an additional 228,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

