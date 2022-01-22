Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

ENSG opened at $75.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $550,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 265.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,508 shares of company stock valued at $612,598 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

