Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $9.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.56. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $9.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

NYSE GS opened at $343.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.45. The stock has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.