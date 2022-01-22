Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

NYSE:BAC opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,693,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 42,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

