Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

GOLD stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,001,419,000 after purchasing an additional 294,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after purchasing an additional 463,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $772,503,000 after purchasing an additional 520,592 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

