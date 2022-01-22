Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.99 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $326.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.18 and a 200-day moving average of $289.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $152.14 and a 12 month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

