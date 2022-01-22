Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issued By Truist Financial

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Shares of EQR opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $85.07.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

