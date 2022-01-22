Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Hits $11.74 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and $35,241.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,023.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,401.58 or 0.06857088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00303603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.46 or 0.00820778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00066155 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00421423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00252056 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,790,027 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

