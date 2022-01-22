Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Lowered to $160.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Shares of DGX opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.64 and its 200 day moving average is $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 117,952 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

