Quixant (LON:QXT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $172.30

Shares of Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 172.30 ($2.35) and traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.26). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.26), with a volume of 15,831 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Quixant from GBX 225 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 168.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 172.30. The company has a market capitalization of £104.99 million and a P/E ratio of 197.50.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

