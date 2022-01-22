Quotient Technology (QUOT) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Quotient Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million -$65.38 million -9.51 Quotient Technology Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.27

Quotient Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Quotient Technology Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Volatility & Risk

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Quotient Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Quotient Technology Competitors 134 580 637 11 2.39

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 94.36%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 68.98%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quotient Technology peers beat Quotient Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

