RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 457,175 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.79 million, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

