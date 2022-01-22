Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Radiant Logistics worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 650,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 69,481 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 92,839 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 108,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

RLGT opened at $6.53 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $324.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $286.12 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

