Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

