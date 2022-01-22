Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,142 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $240.95 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.17.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

