Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,939 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

NYSE A opened at $137.51 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

