Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,669 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,687 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.