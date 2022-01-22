Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

IAG stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 384,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 321,548 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

