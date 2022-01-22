Raymond James & Associates Has $763,000 Position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of PAVmed worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PAVmed by 20.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.03. PAVmed Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

