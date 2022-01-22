Raymond James & Associates Purchases 317 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.04.

