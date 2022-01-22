Raymond James & Associates Sells 121 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in WD-40 were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $6,299,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $228.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

