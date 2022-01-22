Raymond James & Associates Sells 32,733 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,733 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.