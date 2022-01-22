Raymond James Boosts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$6.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.29.

TSE:KEL opened at C$5.32 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$5.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$75.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$28,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,278.24.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

