Raymond James Boosts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $139.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.47.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.