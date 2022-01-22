Raymond James Comments on Royal Gold, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $102.25 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $3,676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

