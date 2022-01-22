Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 598 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRN opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $33.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently -141.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

