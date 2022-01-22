Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Brinker International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Brinker International by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Brinker International stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

