Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.