Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,309,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,620,000 after purchasing an additional 209,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,803,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,386,000 after purchasing an additional 251,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,226 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,991 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,754,000 after acquiring an additional 702,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $3.57 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $314.87 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

