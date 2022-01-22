Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $230,000 in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.