Raymond James Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $49.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.24.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $9,791,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

