RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Release Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $27.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

