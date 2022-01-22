Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 145.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 303.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 79,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

