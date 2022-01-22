Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,525 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,525 ($102.67) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($106.43) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($73.68) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.87) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($98.24) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.98) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,206.82 ($98.33).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($109.43).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

