Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
OTCMKTS RCRRF opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. Recruit has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.
