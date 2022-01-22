RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 203,681 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $8,094,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,924,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,368,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 45.3% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 401,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

