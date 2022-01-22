Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Issues Earnings Results

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.10 on Friday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

