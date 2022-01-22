renDOGE Trading Down 32.5% Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $346,292.78 and $20,707.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00050577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,344.31 or 0.06774971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00057736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,507.02 or 0.99723964 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003338 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

