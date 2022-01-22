Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

FRBK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 384,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

