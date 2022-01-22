Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.
FRBK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 384,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.
Featured Article: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.