Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Humana Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $7.75 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.60.

Shares of HUM opened at $375.25 on Friday. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.81 and its 200-day moving average is $429.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

