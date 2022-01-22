Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ASML Holding’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ASML in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $19.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.49. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASML’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.52 EPS.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $694.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $781.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $786.92. ASML has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

