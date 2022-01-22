Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Exelixis, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

