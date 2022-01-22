ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in ResMed by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ResMed by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $235.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,366 shares of company stock worth $13,685,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.50.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

