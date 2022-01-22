Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Senior Officer Sells C$15,579.00 in Stock

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Senior Officer Carole Plante sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$15,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,322.
RGD stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.19. 535,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,513. The company has a market cap of C$136.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Reunion Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.19.
About Reunion Gold
