Reviewing Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) & Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blend Labs and Decisionpoint Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.86 $2.86 million $0.34 22.94

Decisionpoint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blend Labs and Decisionpoint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 1 6 0 2.86 Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blend Labs currently has a consensus target price of $19.17, suggesting a potential upside of 172.25%. Given Blend Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Decisionpoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A Decisionpoint Systems 4.01% 13.01% 5.14%

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats Blend Labs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

