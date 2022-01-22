Reviewing Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove 3.30% 10.56% 4.86% DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A

83.8% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brightcove and DoubleDown Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $197.35 million 1.94 -$5.81 million $0.17 54.94 DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 1.74 $53.62 million N/A N/A

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brightcove and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 1 3 0 2.75 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brightcove presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.25%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.12%. Given Brightcove’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Summary

Brightcove beats DoubleDown Interactive on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

